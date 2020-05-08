LETO
MARIE VIRGINIA (Mastroni)
Of Kennett Square, PA passed away on April 29, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.
Marie was born on June 3, 1927 in Wyndmoor, PA and attended Seven Dolors grammar school and Springfield High School Montgomery County, PA.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed planting perennial flower beds in the summer and her greenhouse in the winter months. She was a direct descendant of the Durhams one of the original families that settled Maryland in the 1600s along the Bush River including signers of the Bush (Harford) Declaration and Patriots of the American Revolution.
She enjoyed her family, many friends and the community of Southern Chester County.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years Frederick V. Leto. She is survived by her loving daughters Diana Poole (Harvey), Christina Primavera (Carl), son Frederick F. Leto, grandson Andrew Primavera, brother Francis Mastroni (Dolores), sister Helen Wright (Harold) many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=MARIE%20LETO" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Arr. by KUZO FUNERAL HOME OF KENNETT SQUARE, PA.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.