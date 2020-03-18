|
66, died January 26, 2020 in Clearwater, FL; preceded in death by her parents Marie (Hopely) and Eugene Ward and sister-in-law, Patti Ward. Survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Joe, and her 2 children, Joseph Eugene (Rali) and Marisa Scott (Jim), as well as 4 grandchildren - Reagan and Julia Scott and Maya and Jace Forish, along with her 5 siblings Kate Ward Gaus (Skip), Bob Ward, Terry Ward (Brian Moran), Jeanie Heffernan (Shawn), and Tim Ward (Barbara). Marie graduated from West Catholic HS., St. Joseph's University, and Mary-wood University. She served as a school social worker and a volunteer case worker for the Red Cross and was a life-long advocate for social justice. She was an Associate of the Sisters of Mercy. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be private and limited due to COVID-19 concerns. Contributions may be made to support the Cranaleith Spiritual Center, 13475 Proctor Rd, Phila., PA 19116 or at www.cranaleith.org.
