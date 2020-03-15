Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN RONZONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN A. (Amen) RONZONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN A. (Amen) RONZONI Notice
RONZONI
MARILYN A. (nee Amen)


of Havertown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a short illness. She is the beloved wife of the late Louis A. "Peter Lorre" Ronzoni. She is the loving sister of John "Jack" Amen, and the late Clare Brodesser, Arlene Amen, James Amen, and Robert Amen. Marilyn is also survived by her 9 nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a beautician for the majority of her career. Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 10:30 am in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery 1600 S. Sproul Rd. Springfield, Pa. 19064. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Ronzoni's name to either 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN. 38105 or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila., Pa. 19104 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -