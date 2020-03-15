|
RONZONI
MARILYN A. (nee Amen)
of Havertown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a short illness. She is the beloved wife of the late Louis A. "Peter Lorre" Ronzoni. She is the loving sister of John "Jack" Amen, and the late Clare Brodesser, Arlene Amen, James Amen, and Robert Amen. Marilyn is also survived by her 9 nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a beautician for the majority of her career. Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 10:30 am in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery 1600 S. Sproul Rd. Springfield, Pa. 19064. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Ronzoni's name to either 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN. 38105 or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila., Pa. 19104 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020