Beloved wife of the
late Frank M. "Ace" passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter Amy Lynne Schecter, son-in-law Mitchell Schecter, and grandson Stefan Schecter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. on Monday at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Road Feasterville, PA 19053. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102 Phila., PA 19106.www.fluehr.com