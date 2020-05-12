Dear momma Marilyn,

I miss our three hour moments as your care giver. You have helped me with my great great grandma passing and Critiquing all of the flaws in my poem you loved. You always told me to stop messing with my kids because they were your babies. You pushed me to transfer jobs to be closer to home and you helped find my first home. You jinx me momma and said new house new baby thats how sue got here. Im just saying be careful. I regret leaving you at Sunrise to go to the Quadrangle. You always defended me and had my back as always. You was not afraid to tell anyone off. Thank you Sue and Craig for allowing us to have those moments with her.

Phyllis Brown

Friend