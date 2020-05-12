MARILYN DELORIS BAKER ALSTON
1930 - 2020
ALSTON
MARILYN DELORIS BAKER
On Saturday, May 2, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom, mercy and grace quietly closed the eyes of our mother, grand-mother and cherished friend.
A virtual service in her honor will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Please access the live stream services at: https://bbc4christ.org Any questions please call BECKETT BROWN & HODGES FUNERAL HOME, 215-438-9170

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Home - Philadelphia
5618 Baynton St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 438-9170
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

30 entries
May 12, 2020
Craig, Sue, Keith and Family,

What can I say about Marilyn Alston? A multi-generational friend, a wealth of knowledge, one of my "cheerleaders" and always a beautiful, classy lady. She will be missed. My love and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Jarma Frisby
Friend
May 12, 2020
Dear Sue and Keith

Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates. Confess her diligent labours, and commend her therefore. For as much as the most honorable are clad in the apparel that she made. Proverbs 31:31

Sincerely Yours

Leroy Council and Family
and
Kevin Hardy and Family
Kevin Hardy
Friend
May 11, 2020
Dear Sue and Keith

Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Sincerely Yours Truly

Kevin Hardy and the Hardy Family and Leroy Council and the Council Family
Kevin Hardy
Friend
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
Dear Sue and Craig,

I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Beth Slinger
Friend
May 10, 2020
With condolences on the loss of such a God spirited mission worker to those in need.
Barbara Roberson-Baggett
May 9, 2020
Dear Sue and Craig,
Praying for your comfort! Marguerite Choice
Marguerite Choice
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mrs. Alston was a gracious, elegant woman. She set a shining example of a devoted wife and caring mother. Mrs. Alston was a role model for everyone. She will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace and rise in Glory.
Roberta Torian
Friend
May 8, 2020
Craig,

I know that your mother was a good person because she raised such a wonderful son. Wishing you comfort and

and increased faith at this difficult time.

Love,

Paul Gianfrancesco
Paul Gianfrancesco
Friend
May 7, 2020
Dear momma Marilyn,
I miss our three hour moments as your care giver. You have helped me with my great great grandma passing and Critiquing all of the flaws in my poem you loved. You always told me to stop messing with my kids because they were your babies. You pushed me to transfer jobs to be closer to home and you helped find my first home. You jinx me momma and said new house new baby thats how sue got here. Im just saying be careful. I regret leaving you at Sunrise to go to the Quadrangle. You always defended me and had my back as always. You was not afraid to tell anyone off. Thank you Sue and Craig for allowing us to have those moments with her.
Phyllis Brown
Friend
May 7, 2020
May 7, 2020
Mrs. Marilyn was so loved. Im really going to miss our talks and that smile when I walked in her apartment. Sue you and your brother and family are in my prayers.
Kimberly Griffin
Friend
May 7, 2020
Best friends forever!
In loving memory of a beautiful lady. We will love you and miss you always, Aunt Mikey!
Eric and Karen Hartsfield
Friend
May 7, 2020
Mrs. Alston was one of the sweetest people that I have known. I hope she knew how much I loved her. My condolences to Craig, Sue, Keith and family.
Curtis Allen
Friend
May 7, 2020
Marilyn was my mentor and my friend. I will really miss her sweet spirit.
Cheryl Johnson
Friend
May 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Betty - Kimberly Frederick - Washington
Friend
May 6, 2020
Dear Family, We Love cousin Marilyn deeply but God is sovereign. We will see her again ...
Deborah Payne
Family
May 6, 2020
Keith Strange
Keith Strange
Family
May 6, 2020
Dear Craig,

Please know that you and your family are being thought of at this time. May you remain comforted in the fond memories that you hold close to your heart.
Clay Cauley
Coworker
May 6, 2020
Dear family, may your memories of Aunt Mikki full your hearts with glee. Do not mourn for her. She is with Uncle Floyd and they are dancing the night away!
Paula Webster
Family
May 6, 2020
My Dear Sue, Keith and Family,
It was a wondetful and encouraging experience to know Mother Alston. My visits with her were uplifting, informative, encouraging and funny. This woman of God made our world a much better place to live in. She was a true "Witness"

"You shall be my Witnesses in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and to the ends of the earth" Acts 1:8

With Precious Memories,
Deacon Delores Parks
May 6, 2020
In loving memory of Aunt Mikey. My favorite godmother! We will always cherish the good times and laughed shared with you. God bless you.
Joanne & James Brown
Family
May 6, 2020
Aunt Mikey Ive known you since I was a little girl and I give you kudos for being the the classy, confident, strong woman youve always been. You truly were outstanding and always admired. May you Rest In Peace along with your loved ones who have gone before you . Say hi to my girl Edwina
Dawn/ Puddie Burrow
Friend
May 5, 2020
Eloquent, smart, beautiful, loving, funny and powerful are words I think of in memory of
Marilyn Alston. Heaven has a remarkable new Angel. Craig thank you for sharing her with me. My prayers are with you, Sue and family on this journey.
Thelma A. Sias
Friend
May 5, 2020
With condolences, and prayers to the family. Blessings and Love ❤
Geraldine Wilson Muldrow
Family
May 5, 2020
To Cousin Marilyn Alstons family. We are sadden to hear of her passing. We prays Gods peace and strength for each of you. Fredrica Muldrow Brailsford
Fredrica Muldrow Brailsford
Family
May 5, 2020
Sue, Craig, Keith and family.. we are very saddened to hear of the passing of your mother Mrs Alston. We remember most her beautiful smile and effervescent personality. We are praying for your strength during this difficult time.
The Taylor and Burrell families.
Angela Taylor
Friend
May 5, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy and Love
Pauletta Brown-Gaither
Family
May 5, 2020
A loving, highly respected child of God; a dedicated mother and grandmother; a generous and a "one-in-a-million" loyal friend, whom I love wholeheartedly and will
tearfully miss her loving-kindness and her "last Instruction to me" at her annual Christmas Dinners. She said "I expect to see your feet under my table every Christmas
Dinner"! "O How I love Thee, Lord" and miss my friend Mrs. Marilyn Alston.
Vivian Cottman
Friend
May 5, 2020
We are so sorry for the lost of your beloved Mother. Her presence will be sorely missed by everyone whose life she touched. Sandra Cross Jackson & Family
Sandra Cross
Friend
