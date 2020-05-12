Craig, Sue, Keith and Family,
What can I say about Marilyn Alston? A multi-generational friend, a wealth of knowledge, one of my "cheerleaders" and always a beautiful, classy lady. She will be missed. My love and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
ALSTON
MARILYN DELORIS BAKER
On Saturday, May 2, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom, mercy and grace quietly closed the eyes of our mother, grand-mother and cherished friend.
A virtual service in her honor will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Please access the live stream services at: https://bbc4christ.org Any questions please call BECKETT BROWN & HODGES FUNERAL HOME, 215-438-9170
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.