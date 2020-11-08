1/
Marilyn Frank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of David J. Feldman of 34 years. Loving mother of Sarah Feldman (Emily Loeb) and Michael Feldman. Dear sister of David Frank and the late Ruby McKernan. Devoted grandmother of Henry Loeb. Marilyn was born in Hinsdale, Illinois. She had a long career in Philadelphia in social services before a second career as a clinical psychologist in private practice. Having retired in 2016, she devoted her time and energies to advancing progressive political causes locally and nationally, including as a founding member of Protect & Elect. She loved traveling the world with her husband and spending time with her children and grandson. Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made at a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved