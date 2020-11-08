On Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of David J. Feldman of 34 years. Loving mother of Sarah Feldman (Emily Loeb) and Michael Feldman. Dear sister of David Frank and the late Ruby McKernan. Devoted grandmother of Henry Loeb. Marilyn was born in Hinsdale, Illinois. She had a long career in Philadelphia in social services before a second career as a clinical psychologist in private practice. Having retired in 2016, she devoted her time and energies to advancing progressive political causes locally and nationally, including as a founding member of Protect & Elect. She loved traveling the world with her husband and spending time with her children and grandson. Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made at a charity of the donor's choice
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.