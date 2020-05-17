LONG
MARILYN
on Sun., May 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Mary (Eksterowicz) and John Friedrich. Sister of Emileen C. Klos (Edward). Aunt of Christine M. Fox (Patrick Dougherty). Services and interment private. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com.
MARILYN
on Sun., May 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Mary (Eksterowicz) and John Friedrich. Sister of Emileen C. Klos (Edward). Aunt of Christine M. Fox (Patrick Dougherty). Services and interment private. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.