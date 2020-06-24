SHAW
MARILYN M.
91, died peacefully on June 22, 2020 at Sunrise of Wall, NJ. Marilyn was born July 15, 1928 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Joseph Morrow and Natalie (Richards) Morrow. She graduated from the University of Rochester with RN and BS degrees in 1951 and worked as a pediatric nurse at the University's Strong Memorial Hospital where she met her husband, the late John Shaw (Jack), who was at that time a student at the University's medical school. They married in 1952. Following Jack's graduation, Marilyn and Jack lived in NJ, the Philippines and Texas before settling in Maple Glen, PA where they resided until retirement.
Marilyn is survived by her son Robert (Susan) Shaw; daughters, Kathy (Benjamin Green) Shaw, and Carol Shaw; grandchildren, Andrew (Sasha Kapadia) Green, John (Meaghan) Shaw, Rebecca (Jonathan Kotzin) Green, Courtney Shaw, and Eric (Caroline) Green; step-grandchildren, Andrew Stetzel and Kristin Stetzel; great-grand-son, Aidan Shaw; and nephews and nieces, Joseph (Nancy) Morrow, Rebecca Morrow, Cindy Higgins, William (the late Kathy) Gros and Glenn (Cynthia) Gros. Her brother, Joseph (the late Mary) Morrow, and her sister, Helen M. (William) Gros, predeceased her.
Marilyn loved the Jersey shore, and before suffering a stroke in 2008, enjoyed traveling and playing competitive bridge on a team in a Philadelphia area bridge league. Prior to retirement, Marilyn was also active in various auxiliaries associated with Abington Memorial Hospital. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Services and Interment will be private. For anyone wishing to donate in remembrance of Marilyn, a donation to the American Stroke Association
(www.stroke.org), or to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) is something that Marilyn would
have appreciated.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.