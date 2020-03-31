The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
MARILYN S. (Hacker) IRWIN

MARILYN S. (Hacker) IRWIN Notice
IRWIN
MARILYN S. (nee Hacker)


Age 74, of Bryn Mawr PA, passed away at home on March 27, 2020, with her beloved family by her side. Beloved wife of Daniel Irwin; loving mother of Julia Schott (Steve); adoring grandmother of Erin Schott; caring sister of the late Sally Steadman.
Due to unprecedented world circumstances, Graveside Burial will be for immediate family only. Arrangements for a Memorial Service will be announced when permitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046, Camp Stomping Ground, P.O. Box 10731, Rochester, NY 14610, or the Penn Home Palliative Care Gift Fund, Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Kelly McBride, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.
Arr.THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA (610) 353-6300.

Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020
