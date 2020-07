WHITE





Passed away on July 4, 2020. Loving mother of Craig and the late Lynn Kebetz, proud grand-mom of Jennifer, Kelly, Michelle, and great grandmom of Zachary, Jesse and Myles. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. atFuneral service will begin 11:15 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to PSPCA.org would be appreciated.