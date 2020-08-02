1/1
MARILYN WILLS
Peacefully in the company of her family on June 26, 2020 after a long illness. Marilyn, age 94 of Chestnut Hill, was the daughter of Raymond and Jessica Birklebach. She is survived by her husband of 70 years (George), and daughters Waneta (Dave Doriss) and Winter, granddaughter Ashley (Erik Reeves) and great granddaughter, Emma.
During her active lifetime, Marilyn was a floral designer for weddings and special events, a fashion model, a hospital volunteer, an avid gardener as well as a devoted and loving wife and mother.
Contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Morris Arboretum, 100 E. Northwestern Ave., Phila., PA 19118 or to a charity of the donor's choice.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
