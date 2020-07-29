GIORDANO

MARION "MIMI"

On July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Peter Giordano passed away peacefully in her home in Harleysville, formerly of Whitemarsh Township, surrounded by her loving family; survived by her husband Peter, sister Mill Stinson and children, Steve Guenst, Rodney Guenst, Cindi (Guenst) Smith, Gary Guenst and Bruce Guenst (deceased). Marion has ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. Immediate family will attend a graveside private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store