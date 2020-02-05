Home

MARION L. "MEL" (Liesau) FETTEROLF

MARION L. "MEL" (Liesau) FETTEROLF Notice
FETTEROLF
MARION L. "MEL" (née Liesau)


February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Morton H. Fetterolf Jr. Loving mother to Carole Fahrner (Wiley) Wallace and Raymond E. (Diane Smith) Fahrner. Stepmother to Morton H. (Melissa) Fetterolf III and Elizabeth (Doug) Wade. She will also be missed by her 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mel was a nationally recognized artist and teacher at the University of the Arts. Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7th, 11 A.M., at St. Thomas' Church, Whitemarsh, 7020 Camp Hill Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034. Interment to follow in the church yard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mel's name may be made to the University of the Arts, 320 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19102.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
