Age 89, a life-long Philadelphian, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Pia (Menna) and Joseph D’Aulerio, and his siblings, brother Herman (wife Florence) and sister Josephine. He is survived by his brother Joseph D’Aulerio Jr. (wife Roselle) and seven nieces and nephews: Joseph W. D’Aulerio (wife Sue), Anna DiGiulian (husband Ken), Cathy French (husband Joe), Teresa Fanelle (husband Michael), David D’Aulerio (wife Kathleen), Denise Benattar (husband Ben) and Diane Sharkey (husband Steve). He has many great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. Mario graduated from North East Public High School in 1949 where he played varsity baseball. He later played sandlot with the North Philadelphia Cardinals in the PENDEL league during the 1950s. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, spending two years in Germany toward the end of the Korean War. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from La Salle University in 1958. He worked the bulk of his career in accounting at the Barret Plant in Bridesburg which in later years became Allied Chemical. He retired in 1991. Mario loved all sports. He played a lot of golf, continuing to play until recently. Breaking 100 made his day! He followed horse racing, spending many Saturday afternoons at Philadelphia Park. He was a big Eagles fan, a season ticket holder for 35 years (‘61- ‘95), never missing a home game. He loved and followed baseball his whole life, the Phillies in the NL and the Yankees in the AL. He enjoyed attending sports games played by his nephews, nieces and then their children. Mario was a devout communicant at Maternity Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) Church and an active member in BVM’s Senior Club. He loved his family dearly and his family mourns him deeply. A viewing will be held for him on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9 A.M. - 10 A.M. at Maternity BMV Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME

