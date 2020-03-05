|
PROMISLOFF
MARION (nee Goldsmith)
96 years, of Galloway, NJ passed away on March 3, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Promisloff; beloved mother of Sandra (Mitchell) Pinsly; grandmother of Jeremy Pinsly and Matthew (Marcy) Pinsly; great-grandmother of Max and Madeleine; sister of Adele Goldfield; and also survived by Barbara Schlanger and family. Funeral Services will be held Friday March 6th at 11:15 A.M., GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment to follow at Shalom Memorial Park. The family asks that contribu-tions in her memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, Greenwood Hospice, or to a .
