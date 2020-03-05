Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:15 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION PROMISLOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION (Goldsmith) PROMISLOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION (Goldsmith) PROMISLOFF Notice
PROMISLOFF
MARION (nee Goldsmith)


96 years, of Galloway, NJ passed away on March 3, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Promisloff; beloved mother of Sandra (Mitchell) Pinsly; grandmother of Jeremy Pinsly and Matthew (Marcy) Pinsly; great-grandmother of Max and Madeleine; sister of Adele Goldfield; and also survived by Barbara Schlanger and family. Funeral Services will be held Friday March 6th at 11:15 A.M., GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment to follow at Shalom Memorial Park. The family asks that contribu-tions in her memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, Greenwood Hospice, or to a .

ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
www.rothgoldsteins.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -