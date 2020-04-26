Home

MARION SPENCER WATLINGTON

MARION SPENCER WATLINGTON Notice
WATLINGTON
MARION SPENCER


Of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully April 16, 2020, at the age of 96. Her children were with her. Born on January 13, 1924, she was the eldest child of Marion Dabney Spencer and Richard Addison Spencer.
Marion was a proud graduate of Philadelphia High School For Girls and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. She earned her bachelor's degree in an accelerated program due to World War II. At the age of 57, Marion received a Master's degree in Special Education from Temple University.
She taught in the Philadelphia Public school system until she retired at age 75. Still being dedicated to teaching, she volun-teered as a reading tutor with various programs until age 92.
She continues her passion as an educator as she has donated her body for medical research.
Marion is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Watlington, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Dr. Leigh E. Watlington of Falls Church VA; son. Joseph Richard Watlington of Strasburg, VA and 2 grand-dogs Nubia and Bo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The United Negro College Fund.
There will be a celebration of Marion's life at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
