MARITA K. BOYCE
Sept. 1, 2020, long time resident of Port Richmond, employee for many years of the Phila. School District. She was the daughter of the late Francis "Dave" and Margaret Boyce. Marita is survived by her sister Margaret Boyce Furey Esq. (George) and her brother David J. Boyce (Kay), her nephew Patrick Boyce, many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her nephew Kevin Furey. On Wed. Sept. 9th her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 o'clock at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill, preceded by a Visitation at 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. The family would appreciate donations in Marita's memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila. PA 19143.McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME215-844-0211
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
