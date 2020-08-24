1/1
age 94, on August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Major Henry K. Fishman. Loving mother of Todd Fishman, Linda (Richard) Kaelin, and Robert (Christine) Fishman. Adored grandmother of David (Melissa) Fishman, Jonathan Fishman, and Marc (Rachel) Heil. Cherished great-grandmother of Sullivan, Bodie, and Hutchinson, Wesley, and Quinn. A private graveside service will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center, www.deborahfoundation.org/donate.
Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneralHome.com