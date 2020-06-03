NEWMAN
MARJORIE (nee Marks)
May 31, 2020, of Philadelphia PA. Wife of the late Norman Newman. Mother of Paul Newman and Linda Newman. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contri-butions in her memory be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.