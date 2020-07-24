1/
MARK A. FRANKEL
FRANKEL
MARK A.
 July 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jill (nee Maze), father of Andrew Frankel and Erika Frankel (Joshua Seftel), grandfather of Lillian Seftel, Brother of Richard G. Frankel (Ann). Services are Private. The family respectfully requests contributions in lieu of flowers be made in memory of Mark Frankel to the Jill Frankel Fellowship Fund in Gynecologic Oncology at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Checks should be made payable to 'Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania' and indicate 'Mark Frankel' on the check memo line or in a note with gift. Please mail checks to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Maddie Hansen, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA, 19104. Contributions can also be made online http://www.pennmedicine.org/frankelfellow

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
