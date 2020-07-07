1/1
MARK ANTHONY LUTZ Sr.
LUTZ
MARK ANTHONY, SR.


It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Anthony Lutz Sr. announces his passing after a long battle of cancer, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 59 years. Mark will be lovingly remembered by his children Suellen, Mark Jr., and Shana (Alexander). Mark will also be fondly remembered by his 7 grandchildren, Anthony, Ava, Mark III, Liam, Alexis, Zöe, and Kylie, by his sister; Valerie Lutz, and brother; Bill Lutz. Mark was predeceased by his son; David Lutz. Memorial Service will be held at his daughter Shana's home on July 18th, 2020 at 5 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of WADE FUNERAL HOME Bristol Borough.

www.wadefh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

