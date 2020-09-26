1/
MARK Del Rossi
On September 22, 2020 of Washington Twp., NJ. Age 56. Husband of Justine M. "Tina" (nee Smith). Father of Richard and Joseph. Brother of Kent (Jeannine) and Karen (Anthony) DeFonzo. Nieces and nephews. Brother in-law of Gerald Smith, Jr. Visitation Monday 8:15-10:15 A.M., Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ. Mass 11:00 A.M. Church of The Holy Family, Sewell, NJ. Inurnment, Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 528 Fellowship Road, Suite B. Mt Laurel, NJ 08054. www.egizifuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
08:15 - 10:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of The Holy Family
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
