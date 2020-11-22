1/1
MARK J. DORSEY
Age 64 of Jamison, formerly of Philadelphia on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Young), loving father of Beverly Funk (Jason), Shawn Dorsey (Erica) and Patrick Dorsey (Elizabeth); Pop Pop of Christian, Colin and Caroline Funk; brother of Harry "Chip" (Marlene) and Brian (Anne) Dorsey. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Mark's Life Celebration, Tuesday, November 24th from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. at BECK/GIVNISH of LEVITTOWN, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055 and Wednesday Nov. 25th starting 10:00 A.M. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem 1410 Almhouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929 followed by his Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark's memory to the Survivors Fund, C/O FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., Phila, PA 19154 would be appreciated. To share your fondest memory of Mark visit www.lifecelebration.com. 1-800-GIVNISH


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 22, 2020
Condolences and prayers to the Dorsey family for this loss. It’s hard to express what a smart, personable, and positive friend and coworker Mark was to me. He was an exceptional person and I was lucky to know him. I’ll miss him terribly and never forget him.

Chad
Friend
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mark was a true gentleman, who made all of us a little better with his leadership and kindness. He will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to meet and work with him.
Chris Boyle
Coworker
