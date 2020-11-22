Age 64 of Jamison, formerly of Philadelphia on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Young), loving father of Beverly Funk (Jason), Shawn Dorsey (Erica) and Patrick Dorsey (Elizabeth); Pop Pop of Christian, Colin and Caroline Funk; brother of Harry "Chip" (Marlene) and Brian (Anne) Dorsey. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Mark's Life Celebration, Tuesday, November 24th from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. at BECK/GIVNISH of LEVITTOWN, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055 and Wednesday Nov. 25th starting 10:00 A.M. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem 1410 Almhouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929 followed by his Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark's memory to the Survivors Fund, C/O FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., Phila, PA 19154 would be appreciated. To share your fondest memory of Mark visit www.lifecelebration.com
