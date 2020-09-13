1/
MARK JAMES JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Formerly of North


Wales, PA, passed away on June 14, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's disease, at Normandy Farms Estates in Blue Bell, PA. Mark, the son of the late James and Annetta Johnson was born in Siatista, Greece and was raised in Bradford, PA. He graduated from Bradford High School and attended the Wharton School at the Universty of Pennsylvania and continued his graduate studies at St. Bonaventure University.He is the beloved husband of Sarajane Kelly Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Caroline and her husband Shawn, and an extended family of nieces , nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine V. Johnson of Buffalo, NY. A Visitation starting at 10:15 A.M. will be followed by a Mass of Christina Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454 on Saturday September 19 at 11 A.M. www.mayfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved