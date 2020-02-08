|
|
SALVERIAN
MARK LEON
Age 66, suddenly passed away February 5th at his home in Greentown, PA. Mark is survived by his loving mother Ilah W. nee Rutledge and devoted sisters and brothers; Jeffery Haig, David John, (Angela), Hali Estelle Asplundh, (Scott M. Asplundh), Marilyn Wolene Schorsch, (Irvin G. Schorsch III) and eight nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father George A. Salverian M.D. Mark grew up in Huntingdon Valley, Graduated Lower Moreland HS, worked as an automobile mechanic and retired to his country home near Lake Wallenpaupack. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service, 3 P.M. Sunday February 9th at The Lords New Church which is Nova Hierosolyma, 1725 Huntingdon ROAD, (near the corner of Edge Hill Rd. and Huntingdon Rd.), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Friends may greet family after the service. Memorial gifts may be made to the 1-800-AHA-USA1. Arrangements by JOHN E. STILES FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 8, 2020