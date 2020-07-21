MARK RESNICK

RESNICK

MARK

81, creator of the Music in Print Series, died in Seattle on May 17th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, Mark attended Stuyvesant High School before getting a degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and a Master's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Computer and Informational Science.

In 1970, Mark's brother Michael Resnick asked if Mark could help him find sheet music for Sonatina for Mandolin and Piano in C minor by Beethoven. Mark took his brother to the music department at Wanamaker's Department Store. When the clerk heard their request, he asked who published the music as each publisher had its own catalog and he would have to search each one to find this particular piece. The piece was not found but Mark thought that with a computer he could make a master catalog of all published music and make the search easy. (Computers were very new at this time and Mark was using a Commodore 64!) From an office in the Asher Candy factory building in Germantown, Mark went on to publish 40 volumes of the Music in Print Series which is a master catalog of sheet music in print arranged by instrument-ation. The series was used by individual musicians, orchestras (including the Philadelphia Orchestra), libraries, and choral music groups world wide.

Before moving to Seattle to be near their children, Mark and his wife Mary Ann lived in Mt. Airy for 40 years. In addition to his wife, Mary Ann Huneke Resnick, Mark leaves son Steven Resnick (Jen Helpenstall), daughter Elizabeth Resnick (Jonathan Stenzler) and grand-daughter Sammantha Stenzler, brother Michael Resnick (Susan Sterngold), sister-in-law Susan Huneke Simon (Donald Simon) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



