SHEA
MARK T.
Age 98, on December 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mai Ling of Broomall and the late Mary (nee Christie). Devoted father of Susan Shea and Mark J. (Mary Jane). Brother of Elizabeth Pasha. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Funeral Service Monday Dec. 30th at 11 A.M. THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gift may be sent to the Broomall Fire Co., 10 Malin Rd., Broomall, PA 19008. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019