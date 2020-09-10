Sept. 9, 2020, husband of Aileen (nee Epstein), father of Linda (Patrick) Cawley and the late Eric Vincoff, 'Pop-Pop' to Alyssa (Jordan) Blank and Erin Cawley. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 10 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (B-18), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abington Health Foundation/Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Road Abington PA 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice
or a charity of the donors choice.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com