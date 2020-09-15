Passed away
peacefully on September 13, 2020. Born and raised in West Philadelphia and a long-time resident of Lafayette Hill, she was the co-owner of Touch of Class Gift Shop. A graduate of Lower Merion High School and Harcum College, she will be sadly missed by many loving family and friends. Wife of the late Peter Barshak. Mother of Alison Barshak (Pacifico "Podge" Sgambato), Eric (Dana) Barshak and Wendy (Sal) Carbone. Grandmother of Natalie, Adrian, Bianca, Cole, Amanda and Sarah. Sister of the late Albert Waldman and the late Donald Waldman. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (sec. Gabriel), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Immediately following services, shiva will be observed at the Carbone residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Mitzvah Circle, 2562 Boulevard of the Generals, #10, Norristown, PA 19403, www.mitzvahcircle.org.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com