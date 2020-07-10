MARLENE GOODISON

GOODISONJuly 5, 2020. Best friend to her husband Dr. Jules Goodison for 61 years; partners in abundant adventures; a dynamic duo and inseparable. Treasured mother of Eric Goodison (Lisa Mazure), Lisa Goodison Faden (Roy); energetic and encouraging grandmother of Sara, Harris, Danielle and Matthew. Survived by her cousin Milton Cohen, who was like a brother, and beloved friends she considered family. Marlene was a trailblazer; brilliant, kind, courageous, determined and direct. She had an unstoppable nature. Her greatest joys were time with family, travel and learning. Early in her career she was a chemist and worked on develop-ment of the first soft contact lens; she taught geometry, and later worked at ETS for 15 years as Director of the National Teacher Exam. She will be missed beyond measure. Contributions in her memory may be made to K.I.N.D. Fund or any charity to help people in need. The family will celebrate her life when conditions permit.

