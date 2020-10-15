Age 87, October 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Luigi Luciany and the late Carroll G. Iocco. Devoted mother of Linda (Anthony) Micciche, Stephen (Susan) Luciany, Mark (Maria) Luciany and Valerie (Glenn) Casey. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dear aunt of MaryAnn (Domenic) Perfetti; also survived by great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat. morning Oct. 17th, 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marlene's memory to a charity of your choice
