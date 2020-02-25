The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
MARLENE P. (Piliero) RAMSAY

MARLENE P. (Piliero) RAMSAY Notice
RAMSAY
MARLENE P. (nee Piliero)
74 yrs. old, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. Marlene is retired from the City of Phila., Labor Relations Dept. Beloved and devoted wife of Joseph L. Ramsay; Daughter of the late Maria and Anthony Piliero. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday 6 to 8 P.M. at the CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME,INC. 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128.
In lieu of flowers. Please send donations in Marlene's name to New Jersey Greyhound Adoption Program 723 County Rd., 625, Hampton, N.J. 08827.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
