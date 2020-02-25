|
RAMSAY
MARLENE P. (nee Piliero)
74 yrs. old, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. Marlene is retired from the City of Phila., Labor Relations Dept. Beloved and devoted wife of Joseph L. Ramsay; Daughter of the late Maria and Anthony Piliero. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday 6 to 8 P.M. at the CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME,INC. 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128.
In lieu of flowers. Please send donations in Marlene's name to New Jersey Greyhound Adoption Program 723 County Rd., 625, Hampton, N.J. 08827.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020