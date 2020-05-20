BARRETT

MARNA SUE EVA, PHD

Began a new journey on May 14, 2020 surrounded by those she loved.

Caring mother, mate, sister and friend; Marna was a gifted therapist, teacher and mentor.

Born in Tampa, to Syd and Eva Barrett, she received her BS degree from the University of South Florida in 1973 and MS in Human Genetics from Sarah Lawrence College in 1981. She worked as a genetic counselor at New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center, as well as serving as State Regional Genetics Counselor at the North Carolina Division of Health Services, before moving to the Department of Medical Genetics at the University of Tennessee.

She followed her dream and made a carreer change, obtaining her PHD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Memphis in 1993. She was Assistant Professor at the Department of Psychology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for 5 years before joining the Department of Psychiatry, Center for Psychotherapy Research, at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School Medicine. Marna was the author/coauthor of many scientific publications. She retired from the University of Pennsylvania in 2019 and started a private psychotherapy practice in Media, PA.

She became the Executive Officer of the Society for Psychotherapy Research in 2016, one of her proudest achievements.

Along with her family, Marna traveled the world from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego, China to Australia and many points in between.

She is survived by her spouse, Dr. Doris Tirado and daughter Eva Isabel Tirado Barrett, as well as brothers Jim (Patti), David and John (Cindy) Barrett, nieces Sarah, Alix and Mahria as well as relatives in Canada and a multitude of friends who will miss her.

Marna went through life with enthusiasm. She had a passion for understanding and helping with others' emotions and caring for her family and friends.

A life celebration will be held at a later time. Contributions in Marna's honor may be made to the National Cancer Institute or the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

"And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever".



