Age 75, of Lansdowne, Pa passed away peacefully surrounded by family September 17, 2020. Marsha is the wife of the late Joseph M. DeLone; mother of Jeffrey T. (Lisette), Kevin M., Danielle L. and Michael S. DeLone. Grandmother of Jordan, Alexis, Taylor, Alexandra, Brian, and Jemma, sister of Ann Ellis (Michael), Terry and Dwight Brooks (Marie) and the late Norman, Thomas and Shelly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday Oct. 2 at 10:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6301 Woodbine Ave, Phila, Pa. 19151. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com