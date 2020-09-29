1/1
MARSHA ELIZABETH (nee BROOKS) DeLONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARSHA ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 75, of Lansdowne, Pa passed away peacefully surrounded by family September 17, 2020. Marsha is the wife of the late Joseph M. DeLone; mother of Jeffrey T. (Lisette), Kevin M., Danielle L. and Michael S. DeLone. Grandmother of Jordan, Alexis, Taylor, Alexandra, Brian, and Jemma, sister of Ann Ellis (Michael), Terry and Dwight Brooks (Marie) and the late Norman, Thomas and Shelly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday Oct. 2 at 10:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6301 Woodbine Ave, Phila, Pa. 19151. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stretch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved