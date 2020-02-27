Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Pine and Byberry Rds
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
Home of Doris Feldstein
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Home of Doris Feldstein
MARSHALL LITTMAN Notice
LITTMAN
MARSHALL
Feb. 22, 2020. Husband of the late Pearl (nee Applestein), father of Francine and Martin Hyman and the late Steven and Esther Littman, grandfather of Joshua and Stella Hyman, Noah Hyman and Dr. Kate Lane, Adam and Jessica Littman, Lena and Matthew Rumps, great grandfather of Carlos Hyman, Ruben Hyman, Penelope Hyman, Lucius Hyman, Emil Littman, Cameron Littman, Jimmy Van der Hoeven, Eric Van der Hoeven, German Laverde, Alec, Nichole, Alea and Andrew Rumps, great great grandfather of Anders David, beloved sister-in-law of Doris Feldstein.
Relatives and friends are invited to Cryptside Services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park, Pine and Byberry Rds., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Shiva will be observed Thursday and Friday at the home of Doris Feldstein. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Pap Corps, 1191 East Newport Center Dr., Suite 107, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442, www.thepapcorps.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
