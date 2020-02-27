|
LITTMAN
MARSHALL
Feb. 22, 2020. Husband of the late Pearl (nee Applestein), father of Francine and Martin Hyman and the late Steven and Esther Littman, grandfather of Joshua and Stella Hyman, Noah Hyman and Dr. Kate Lane, Adam and Jessica Littman, Lena and Matthew Rumps, great grandfather of Carlos Hyman, Ruben Hyman, Penelope Hyman, Lucius Hyman, Emil Littman, Cameron Littman, Jimmy Van der Hoeven, Eric Van der Hoeven, German Laverde, Alec, Nichole, Alea and Andrew Rumps, great great grandfather of Anders David, beloved sister-in-law of Doris Feldstein.
Relatives and friends are invited to Cryptside Services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park, Pine and Byberry Rds., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Shiva will be observed Thursday and Friday at the home of Doris Feldstein. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Pap Corps, 1191 East Newport Center Dr., Suite 107, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442, www.thepapcorps.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020