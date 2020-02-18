Home

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
MARTA ANN (Bowes) CLARK

MARTA ANN (Bowes) CLARK Notice
CLARK
MARTA ANN (nee Bowes)
On February 13, 2020, age 77, of Phila. Beloved mother of Robert Clark of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving grandmother of Mia Clark andf Jude O'Lone. Dear sister of Martin Bowes and the late Timothy Fitzpatrick; former wife of Doug Clark and cherished owner and best friend of her dog, Lucky.
Marta's family will receive friends on Thursday Evening, Feb. 20th, 6 to 8 P.M., at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA pspca.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020
