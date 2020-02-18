|
CLARK
MARTA ANN (nee Bowes)
On February 13, 2020, age 77, of Phila. Beloved mother of Robert Clark of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving grandmother of Mia Clark andf Jude O'Lone. Dear sister of Martin Bowes and the late Timothy Fitzpatrick; former wife of Doug Clark and cherished owner and best friend of her dog, Lucky.
Marta's family will receive friends on Thursday Evening, Feb. 20th, 6 to 8 P.M., at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA pspca.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020