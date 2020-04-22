The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
MARTHA A. (Vanak) McNICHOL

MARTHA A. (Vanak) McNICHOL Notice
McNICHOL
MARTHA A. (nee Vanak)


Age 92, on April 19, 2020, of Springfield, PA; Beloved wife of the late Edward J. McNichol, Sr.; devoted mother of Edward J. (Laurie) McNichol, Jr., Maryann M. (William S.) Crowe, Terence P. (Mary Beth) McNichol and Dennis J. McNichol; loving grandmother of Kacy (fiancé Andrew), Kylynn, Conor, Moira, Rory, Shane (Emily) and Brendan; predeceased by her brother, John Vanak, sister, Bernadine Pascoe and sister-in-law, Julie Vanak; survived by her brother, Joseph Vanak; sister-in-law, Joan Vanak, brother-in-law, Robert Pascoe and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Martha's Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064.

McCONAGHY F.H, Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020
