McNICHOL
MARTHA A. (nee Vanak)
Age 92, on April 19, 2020, of Springfield, PA; Beloved wife of the late Edward J. McNichol, Sr.; devoted mother of Edward J. (Laurie) McNichol, Jr., Maryann M. (William S.) Crowe, Terence P. (Mary Beth) McNichol and Dennis J. McNichol; loving grandmother of Kacy (fiancé Andrew), Kylynn, Conor, Moira, Rory, Shane (Emily) and Brendan; predeceased by her brother, John Vanak, sister, Bernadine Pascoe and sister-in-law, Julie Vanak; survived by her brother, Joseph Vanak; sister-in-law, Joan Vanak, brother-in-law, Robert Pascoe and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Martha's Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020