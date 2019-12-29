|
DIXON
MARTHA C. (nee Daly)
Was called to the Lord on December 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Dixon. Loving mother of Edward J. Jr. (Susan), Martha Schwartz, Mary Dixon Murphy (Vincent), Patricia Duff, Margaret Breen (Paul), Hugh and Kevin (Helen). Dear grandmother of 16 grand-children and 10 great grand-children. Mrs. Dixon was a long time active member of the Our Lady of Calvary parish where she taught Pre-Cana classes with her husband of 62 years, Ed. Martha was an avid reader and received her Associate's degree from Philadelphia Community College at the age of 76.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, 2 Jan. from 9:30 to 10:50 at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Mass will follow at 11:00; interment will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PA at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Epilepsy Foundation, 919 Walnut St., Suite 700, Phila., Pa 19107 in Martha's name would be appreciated. Arr. by:
VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019