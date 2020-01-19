|
|
CASELLA
MARTHA (nee Simon)
Age 87, on January 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Alfio. Predeceased by her siblings, Edward, Joseph, Michael, George, John, Pete, and Rose Drew. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Tuesday, 10 to 11 A.M., St. Maron Church, 10th and Ellsworth Sts. Phila. PA 19147. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in her name to St. Maron Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020