Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA CASELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA (Simon) CASELLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA (Simon) CASELLA Notice
CASELLA
MARTHA (nee Simon)
Age 87, on January 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Alfio. Predeceased by her siblings, Edward, Joseph, Michael, George, John, Pete, and Rose Drew. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Tuesday, 10 to 11 A.M., St. Maron Church, 10th and Ellsworth Sts. Phila. PA 19147. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in her name to St. Maron Church.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -