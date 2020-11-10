1/
Martha (nee Hauck) DiCesare
Peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guy E. DiCesare. Loving mother of Edward, Maria Chepulis, John and the late Guy DiCesare. Cherished grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sister of Sr. Eleanor Hauck, SHCJ, Edward, Anne Krothe and Gregory Hauck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in Church Friday 10:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, 19444. Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donation in Mrs. DiCesare name to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Ks. 66675. Please wear Face Masks. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH., INC., 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 10, 2020.
