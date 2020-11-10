Peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guy E. DiCesare. Loving mother of Edward, Maria Chepulis, John and the late Guy DiCesare. Cherished grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sister of Sr. Eleanor Hauck, SHCJ, Edward, Anne Krothe and Gregory Hauck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in Church Friday 10:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, 19444. Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donation in Mrs. DiCesare name to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Ks. 66675. Please wear Face Masks. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH., INC., 215-482-8878