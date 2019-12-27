The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
On Dec. 24, 2019 of Plymouth Mtg., age 63. Beloved wife of Jawood E. Carlin. Devoted mother of Kate, Brian and Sean. Sister of John, Kevin McInerney and Joanne Przasnycki (Bob). Martha was a beautiful, witty, smart and dedicated wife and mother who always loved to have a good time and put her family and friends first. Funeral Mass Sat. Dec. 28th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visitation TONIGHT 6-8 P.M. and Saturday 10-11 A.M. at Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The LaSalle Academy, 1434 N. 2nd, Phila., PA 19122.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
