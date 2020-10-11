1/
MARTHA S. KAPLAN
October 10, 2020 October 10, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Herbert Kaplan. Mother of Debra (Richard) Jankowski and Hope Kavka. Grandmother of Fran and Joe Jankowski and Matthew, Emily and David Kavka. Sister in law of Gila Kidar. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Monday beginning 10:00 AM at Crescent Memorial Park (Section B), Pennsauken, NJ. Funeral services will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook Page. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice www.samaritannj.org or a charity of the donor's choice. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crescent Memorial Park (Section B)
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
