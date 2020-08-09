1/1
MARTHA SAUNDERS FERGUSON
{ "" }
FERGUSON
MARTHA SAUNDERS


Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 5, 2020 in Gladwyne, age 91. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy Saunders and beloved wife of the late James J. Ferguson Jr., Martha (known to her friends as Pat) leaves behind 3 siblings
(Morton, Nancy Gayle and Sally
her brother Grier died in 2008) 4 children (Terry, Bill, Gayle and Kate), 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her indelible legacy on the world of rowing – especially women's rowing - as the 1 st US woman internationally certified as a rowing Referee brought her to 3 Olympics, multiple World Championships, and led to her induction into the Rowing Hall of Fame and the New England Women's Hall of Fame. Pat's extensive charitable work in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. embodied a life of service and caring. More complete details of her life can be found at https://www.remembermyjourney.
com/Memorial/20853945. Pat's love of family and friends is a
gift that we cherish forever.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
