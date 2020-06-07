DR. MARTHA TURNER-LEONETTI
DR. TURNER-LEONETTI
MARTHA


Died at home in Villanova on June 2nd, 2020 at age 78. She was a prominent psychiatrist in BrynMawr, and was a pioneer in incorporating innovative modalities to treat addictions and PTSD. A graduate of Temple University Medical School, she was on staff at The Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital before moving to Bryn Mawr and founding the STAR program. She was very active in supporting the work of the Natural Lands organization in preserving open lands for the public use. She is survived by her husband, Robert Leonetti and 2 brothers, Thomas Turner and Robert Turner, and 2 nephews, Justin and Ryan.

STUARD F.H., Newtown Sq.
Six Generations since 1822


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 7, 2020
I did my residency at the Institute of Pennsylvania Hospital with Martha. She was always kind, fun-loving and bright. My condolences to her family, friends and many patients on her death. She was generous and helpful to me professionally through the years. May she Rest In Peace.
Rosemary Andries Horstmann, MD
Coworker
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 6, 2020
I was a patient of Dr. Turner's for over 20 years until she retired. I wouldn't be where I am today, a sober and productive member of society, if it wasn't for her. I know you're looking down right now with a smile on your face, seeing how far I've come. Thank you, Dr. Turner, for all your help!
Sharon G.
Sharon Goodman
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
Thank you for our 60th class reunion
Joe Moran
Classmate
