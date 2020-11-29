1/1
MARTIN A. "MARTY" DONEGAN
Age 66, passed on Nov. 24, 2020 of lung cancer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (nee Gallagher) and his two sons, Matthew (wife Safia), and Michael (wife Lee-Ann,) and granddaughter, Annabelle. He is also survived by his sister, Susan, brothers Chris and Michael, and a host of family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Martin and Claire. Marty was born in North Philadelphia , and later moved to Northeast Philadelphia where he attended Archbishop Ryan Catholic School. On Sept. 8, 1973, at age 18, he married his high school sweetheart and they soon moved to South Jersey to start a family. He brought his huge personality with him to several jobs through life, including earlier on delivering for UPS, independently owning and operating an Amoroso bread route, followed by owning Scheffler's Moving Company. Along the way, he also earned his stockbroker's, insurance and real estate licenses. Somehow, he found time to strum banjo for Duffy Stringband from 1977-1982, which he always recalled fondly. He finally settled in at the "Philadelphia Inquirer" for more than a quarter century, starting as a casual extra and moving to salesman, district manager in the city and then circulation manager in New Jersey. After the years of sweat and labor, at long last he fulfilled his dream and retired to Rotonda West, FL, in 2015, where he and Kathy often enjoyed the beach, pool and the good life. Marty was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 107 and 628. He loved spending time with his sons, who accompanied him every year to Clearwater, FL, to see his beloved Phillies. One of his final wishes was that the team fix their bleeping bullpen. He was also an avid Eagles and Flyers fan, but little made him happier than spending the day at a Phillies game with his boys and a couple of cold ones. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Fla. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the non-profit company Tidewell Hospice at http://tidewellfoundation.org/donate.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church
1 entry
November 29, 2020
Kathleen, me and Martha are so sorry our Thoughts and Prayer are you and your family. Joe Giorla.
Joseph Giorla
Friend
