Longtime Old City entrepre-neur, combat-wounded World War II veteran, talented handyman, loving family man, on May 29, 2020, age 98. Graduate of West Philadelphia High School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. While working in the family shoe business during the early '70s, he began buying rundown commercial properties near 4th and Vine and rehabbing them into spacious loft apartments, help-ing to launch a residential destination that later became known as "Old City." With his late wife Polly he maintained homes in center city Phila.; Long Beach Island, NJ; and Key Biscayne, Florida. Throughout his adult life he enjoyed sailing, skiing, tennis, urban flower gardening, opera and Broadway music. He is survived by son Edward "Skip" Fischer (Dawn Pratson), daughter Jane Broderson (William Fletcher), 5 grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Due to pandemic, Graveside Service and informal memorial will be online, Monday. Donations in Martin's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia or donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
