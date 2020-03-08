|
|
WASHART
MARTIN B.
March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Lambert); dear father of Martin (Frances) Washart, Ann Washart, Richard (Cynthia) Washart and Kathleen Nasevich (Michael); and loving grandfather of Katelyn Washart, Richard Washart, Michael M. Nasevich and Kaitlin Nasevich. He is the predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Sanborn.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday at 9 A.M. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Burial will be private. His family WILL ALSO gather to greet friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Augustine Church, St. Damian Parish, 1310 Ocean Ave., Ocean City, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .
www.fletchernasevich.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020