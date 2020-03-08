Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
3rd and Wolf Sts.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
3rd and Wolf Sts.
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church, St. Damian Parish
1310 Ocean Ave.
Ocean City, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church, St. Damian Parish
1310 Ocean Ave.
Ocean City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN WASHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN B. WASHART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTIN B. WASHART Notice
WASHART
MARTIN B.


March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Lambert); dear father of Martin (Frances) Washart, Ann Washart, Richard (Cynthia) Washart and Kathleen Nasevich (Michael); and loving grandfather of Katelyn Washart, Richard Washart, Michael M. Nasevich and Kaitlin Nasevich. He is the predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Sanborn.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday at 9 A.M. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Burial will be private. His family WILL ALSO gather to greet friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Augustine Church, St. Damian Parish, 1310 Ocean Ave., Ocean City, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .

www.fletchernasevich.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -