DURETZ
MARTIN
On February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Axilbund); Loving father of Randie (Michael), Scott (Robin) and Michael (Irene); Devoted Grandfather of Jaime (Adam), Justin, Morgan and Max; Adoring great-grandfather of Noa. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Friday, 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Robin and Scott Duretz. Contributions in his memory may be made to American , www.stroke.org or Autism Cares Foundation,
www.autismcaresfoundation.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020