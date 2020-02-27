Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
MARTIN DURETZ Notice
DURETZ
MARTIN
DURETZ
MARTIN
On February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Axilbund); Loving father of Randie (Michael), Scott (Robin) and Michael (Irene); Devoted Grandfather of Jaime (Adam), Justin, Morgan and Max; Adoring great-grandfather of Noa. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Friday, 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Robin and Scott Duretz. Contributions in his memory may be made to American , www.stroke.org or Autism Cares Foundation,
www.autismcaresfoundation.org
www.autismcaresfoundation.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
