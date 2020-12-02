On Nov. 29, 2020, Gene, age 81 of Haddon Twp. and Brigantine, NJ. North Catholic HS '56. He wrote for the Bulletin for 25 years until the paper closed in 1982 and then worked for the NJ Dept. of Labor and Governor's Office. Beloved husband of 60 years to Regina A. (nee Iorio). Devoted father of Regina Ann (Thomas) Muccifori, Martin J. (Gabrielle), Michael J., Mary Margaret (Dan) Gannon and the late Patrick J. Also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Viewing Friday from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Hts. Int. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patrick J. Herman Scholarship Fund c/o St. Rose of Lima School, 300 Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. A celebration of his life will be held in Brigantine this upcoming summer.



